West Virginia forward Akok Akok hospitalized after collapsing on court during exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Akok Akok was hospitalized Friday night after collapsing on the court during a charity exhibition game.

Akok suffered a medical emergency early in the second half of the game with George Mason, West Virginia's athletic department said in a statement.

Medical personnel attended to Akok for several minutes before he was removed from the court on a stretcher. He was taken to a hospital for further observation, said the statement, which provided no additional information.

The game eventually resumed.

Akok transferred to West Virginia after playing last season at Georgetown. He also spent three seasons at UConn.