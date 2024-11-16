Damian Dunn, Guillermo Diaz Graham propel Pittsburgh to 86-62 victory over West Virginia

PITTSBURGH — Damian Dunn made four 3-pointers and scored 23, Guillermo Diaz Graham added a double-double and Pittsburgh had no problems dispatching West Virginia 86-62 on Friday night.

Dunn hit seven of his 12 shots from the floor — including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc — and 5 of 7 at the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-0). Diaz Graham finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of the junior's career.

Ishmael Leggett had 15 points and Cameron Corhen scored 14 for Pittsburgh.

Reserve Jonathan Powell hit four 3-pointrs and scored 16 to lead the Mountaineers (2-1) in their first road game of the campaign. Javon Small scored 12.

Dunn, Diaz Graham and Corhen all hit 3-pointers in a 20-8 run by Pittsburgh to begin the game. Dunn hit another 3-pointer and had 11 points in the first half as the Panthers opened up a 44-22 advantage. Small and reserve Eduardo Andre were the only Mountaineers to make multiple shots (2) in falling behind by 22.

Dunn's 3-pointer with 13:03 remaining upped Pitt's advantage to 62-31. The Panthers' lead was still 31 with 5:02 to go.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh's Damian Dunn, rear, celebrates his basket with Jaland Lowe at the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh will host VMI on Monday in its fifth straight home game to begin the season.

West Virginia returns home to host Iona on Wednesday.