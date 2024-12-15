Kyah Watson's double-double leads way for No. 15 West Virginia in 68-46 win over Temple

PHILADELPHIA — Kyah Watson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, four of her teammates also reached double figures in scoring, and the No. 15 West Virginia women defeated Temple 68-46 on Sunday.

Backup forward Celia Riviere had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Jordan Harrison had 11 points to go over 1,000 for her career and added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Mountaineers (10-1). Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 11 points and Syndey Shaw 10.

West Virginia shot 42% overall and made 9 of 25 3-pointers.

The Mountaineers led 31-21 at halftime and extended their lead throughout the second half. They led 52-36 after three quarters and their lead peaked at 24 points after an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter.

Tiarra East led Temple (5-4) with 15 points and seven rebounds, but the Owls shot 24% for the game and made only 6 of 22 3-pointers (27%).

West Virginia's only loss was 78-73 to No. 6 Texas.

West Virginia opens Big 12 play at Colorado on Saturday.