Quinerly scores 21, Harrison adds 20, No. 17 West Virginia women rout Texas Tech 89-53

LUBBOCK, Texas — JJ Quinerly scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half when No. 17 West Virginia held Texas Tech to 17 points, and the Mountaineers beat the Lady Raiders 89-53 on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers scored the first 11 points of the game and led 20-2 before settling for a 24-8 lead after one quarter with Quinerly scoring 11. Then West Virginia ended the second quarter on a 14-2 run to lead 42-17 at halftime.

West Virginia shot 54.5% and went 16 of 16 from the foul line in the first half, while the Lady Raiders shot 28% with just two free throw attempts and had 14 turnovers.

Jordan Harrison added 20 points, going 12 of 12 from the foul line, for the Mountaineers (13-2, 3-1 Big 12 Conference) and Sydney Shaw scored 19, 16 coming in the second half. Kylee Blacksten and Celia Riviere both had 10.

Bailey Maupin scored 15 points for Texas Tech (12-5, 1-3). The Lady Raiders finished with 26 turnovers and 25 fouls.

Maupin hit a 3-pointer with two minutes to go in the third quarter to give the Lady Raiders 35 points but the deficit was still 25 entering the fourth.

West Virginia opened the fourth with a 16-3 surge to lead by 38 as Texas Tech went more than five minutes without a field goal because of six turnovers.

The Mountaineers finished at 51% for the game and made 28 of 31 free throws.

West Virginia plays at Oklahoma State while No. 11 TCU visits Texas Tech on Saturday.