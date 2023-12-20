Woolbright's game-winning layup sends Western Carolina past Vanderbilt 63-62

NASHVILLE — Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and his driving layup with 1.5 seconds to go sent Western Carolina to a 63-62 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Despite Western Carolina leading for 30:06, Vanderbilt appeared poised to close it out when Tyrin Lawrence made two foul shots to give the Commodores their biggest lead at 60-53 with 3:12 left.

But Western Carolina responded with a 3-pointer from Tre Jackson and Russell Jones Jr. made three foul shots with 2:17 remaining. The next three combined offensive possessions failed to produce points before Woolbright made a layup with 51 seconds left.

Ezra Manjon gave Vanderbilt its last lead with his layup with nine seconds remaining. Western Carolina inbounded the ball and pushed the pace and got it to Woolbright for the game winner.

Evan Taylor's three-quarter heave bounced harmlessly off the backboard to end it.

Jones scored 16 points and DJ Campbell had 12 for Western Carolina (9-2).

Manjon scored 18 points and Lawrence 10 for Vanderbilt (4-7), which shot 1 for 14 from 3-point range.

The win marked Western Carolina’s third-ever win over a Southeastern Conference team and its second win over a Power 5 conference squad this season. The Catamounts beat Notre Dame 71-61 on Nov. 11.

The injury-ravaged Commodores used their eighth different starting lineup of the season. The Commodores have used 10 different players to start a game. Vanderbilt's projected preseason starting lineup has played a total of 4:08 together.

Western Carolina hosts Brescia on Thursday.

Vanderbilt travels to face No. 23 Memphis on Saturday.

