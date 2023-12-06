Davis' 2nd straight double-double powers Notre Dame past Western Michigan, 86-65

SOUTH BEND, Ill. — Tae Davis posted his second straight double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Notre Dame to an 86-65 win over Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

The sophomore posted his first career double-double in the Fighting Irish's 62-49 loss to No. 8 Miami on Saturday with 12 points and 10 boards. His 19 points is his career high. In his last three games Davis has scored 46 points and grabbed 28 rebounds.

Notre Dame won for the 11th straight time in a series that started in 1916.

Western Michigan trailed by six at the break and Titus Wright scored at the basket less than a minute into the second half to cut the deficit to four, 40-36. Markus Burton hit the second of two free throws and Julian Roper II hit a 3 and followed it with a dunk to kick-start a 16-4 Notre Dame run that put the game out of reach.

Markus Burton had 17 points and six assists for the Irish (4-4). Freshman Braeden Shrewsberry had 16 points off the bench and Roper contributed 14 points and snared six rebounds. J.R. Konieczny came into the game having scored in double digits in four of the previous five games and finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Notre Dame shot 59.2% from the field, hitting 29 of 49 attempts, including 9 of 22 from long range.

Wright paced Western Michigan (2-6) with 14 points and six rebounds and Seth Hubbard added 13 points. The Broncos were 26 of 63 from the field (41.3%), including 5 of 22 from distance.

Notre Dame plays at No. 8 Marquette on Saturday. Western Michigan will face Youngstown State on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here