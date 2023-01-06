Williams and LSU host Texas A&M

LSU Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 1-0 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on the Texas A&M Aggies after K.J. Williams scored 23 points in LSU's 74-71 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Aggies are 6-1 on their home court. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC scoring 75.0 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Tigers are 1-1 in SEC play. LSU ranks third in the SEC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

Williams is scoring 18.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 13.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.