No. 15 Tennessee women beat Winthrop 112-50 for seventh 12-0 start in program history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sara Puckett had 17 points and Ruby Whitehorn scored 16 as No. 15 Tennessee walloped Winthrop 112-50 on Sunday, earning the Lady Volunteers the seventh 12-0 start to a season in program history.

Puckett made 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of her free throws, adding eight rebounds for Tennessee, which is unbeaten through 12 games in its first season under head coach Kim Caldwell — and for just the second time in the past 19 seasons. Whitehorn made 7 of 13 from the floor and both of her foul shots.

Jewel Spear hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 for the Lady Vols. Kaniya Boyd scored 15 off the bench on 5-for-5 shooting with a 3-pointer. Zee Spearman added 14 points and reserve Tess Darby scored 10.

Amourie Porter made all eight of her free throws and scored 14 to lead the Eagles (6-7), who fell to 1-5 on the road.

Eight different players scored as Tennessee led 35-13 after one quarter. Spear and Puckett each had nine points by halftime and Whitehorn scored eight as the Lady Vols took a 61-32 advantage into intermission.

Tennessee added eight points to its lead after three quarters and outscored Winthrop 31-4 in the final period.

Tennessee entered play leading the nation in scoring average (97.4), 3-pointers made per game (12.6) and attempted per game (38.3) as well as offensive rebounds per contest (21.5) and turnovers forced (27.2). It was the sixth time the Lady Vols have scored at least 100 this season.

Tennessee opens Southeastern Conference play on Thursday at Texas A&M. Winthrop travels to South Carolina Upstate on Thursday for a Big South Conference opener.