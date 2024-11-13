SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lawrence gets off to perfect start, sparks No. 20 Kentucky to 76-42 win over Wofford

By The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dazia Lawrence made all of her shots in the first quarter to score 15 points and finished with 19 as she ignited No. 20 Kentucky's 76-42 win over Wofford on Tuesday night.

Clara Strack scored 16 points, grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and had five assists and four blocks for the Wildcats (3-0). Teonni Key had 11 points and a career-high 13 boards and Georgia Amoore had 11 points with seven assists. Kentucky had 10 blocks, pushing their nation leading total to 38.

Maddie Heiss topped the Terriers (2-1) with 11 points. Evangelia Paulk and Indiya Clarke both had 10.

Lawrence, a senior transfer from Charlotte, hit Kentucky's first two baskets, added a couple free throws and knocked down three 3-pointers as the Wildcats led 22-5 after one quarter.

Lawrence missed a shot in the second quarter and the Wildcats shot poorly but it didn't matter as they stretched the lead to 34-12 at the half. The Terriers shot 11% in the first half (4 of 36).

Kentucky scored the first eight points of the third quarter to push the lead to 42-12 and the lead was 39 with 3:37 to play.

Lawrence, who shot 6 of 9 from the field, had four of Kentucky's 10 3s. Wofford finished with five 3s on 30 attempts and shot 20% (14 of 69) overall.

The Wildcats host No. 18 Louisville on Saturday.

