Dalton Knecht scores 18 to lead No. 7 Tennessee past Wofford 82-61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dalton Knecht scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Tennessee to an 82-61 victory over Wofford on Tuesday night.

The Northern Colorado transfer scored all but four of his points in the second half, helping the Volunteers (3-0) pull away after leading by just five at halftime. Jordan Gainey scored 16 points and Santiago Vescovi added 11 for Tennessee.

Corey Tripp scored 19 points for Wofford (2-1). Chase Cormier added 15 and Jackson Sivills had 10.

Gainey had three 3-pointers and 11 points at the half as Tennessee led 36-31 at halftime.

Wofford didn't wilt under the Vols' defensive pressure. The Terriers shot 38% despite having every pass contested. Tennessee shot 46% in the first 20 minutes, but was outrebounded in the half by much smaller Wofford, 19-17.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers won't be accused of dodging tough competition. They had a three-point exhibition loss to South Carolina, and after this game, they play at Virginia Tech. They went 17-16 last season, and balance will be a key in this campaign. Heading into Tuesday's game, Wofford had six players averaging in double figures, led by Dillon Bailey (16.0 points) and Tripp (15.5). Bailey went 0-for-7 from the field and finished with three points against the Vols.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes directs players during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wofford on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Tennessee: The Vols are preparing for three weeks away from Knoxville. After a tough tournament in Hawaii — featuring No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue, No. 4 Marquette and No. 11 Gonzaga — Tennessee will play at No. 20 North Carolina in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

UP NEXT

Wofford: The Terriers will play their second straight team from a Power Five conference when they visit Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Tennessee: The Vols will head to Honolulu, the site of this year's Maui Invitational because of the wildfires that devastated Maui. Their first game is Nov. 20 against Syracuse.

Wofford guard Corey Tripp (10) drives against Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

___

