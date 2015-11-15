Women's college basketball roundup

Maryland guard Brene Moseley proved she might help fill the void left by Laurin Mincy and Lexie Brown.

Moseley had 24 points and a career-high 10 assists for No. 9 Maryland, which opened its season with a 102-53 rout of visiting UMass-Lowell yesterday.

"I think my teammates just did a good job of getting open," Moseley said. "They had a lot of open reads, so it was easy to just get them the ball."

Brown and Mincy combined to average about 27 points as senior guards last year, while Moseley averaged only 5.6 points in a reserve role.

Moseley didn't start yesterday either, but made her case for more time at point guard by finishing 8 of 13 from the field with only one turnover. She came within two of her career-high 26 points set as a freshman, before tearing her ACL and received a medical redshirt for the 2012-13 season.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Our scoring is going to come in a variety of ways," said Maryland coach Brenda Frese. "But Brene knows that we have to have offense in that position. She's a got a beautiful shot from three, and she's such a difficult matchup when you talk about her three-ball, her pull-up and getting to the rim."

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half for the Terrapins, who are coming off the school's first back-to-back appearances in the Final Four. Freshman Kiah Gillespie added 15 points as Maryland surpassed 100-point mark for a second consecutive season opener.

Nicole Hayner had 15 points to lead Lowell.

George Washington 85, Grambling State 58: Caira Washington scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half and No. 21 George Washington rolled to a season-opening win over visiting Grambling State.

Shannon Cranshaw added 15 points and Kelli Prange 12 for the Colonials, who led 49-26 at halftime. Cranshaw hit all five of her three-pointers and the team finished 10 of 20. Jonquel Jones had 10 rebounds as George Washington dominated the boards 54-29.-- AP