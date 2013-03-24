Women's roundup: No upset this time for Marist

Kiana Johnson scored 16 points and Annalise Pickrel added 14 as fifth-seeded Michigan State defeated 12th-seeded Marist, 55-47, in a first-round Bridgeport Region game in College Park, Md., Saturday.

Jasmine Thomas added 10 points for the Spartans (25-8). Michigan State advanced to the second round for the eighth time in nine NCAA appearances.

Casey Dulin scored 13 points for Poughkeepsie's Marist (26-7). The Red Foxes had made a name for themselves in past tournaments by pulling first-round upsets as double-digit seeds, advancing to the second round as a No. 13 seed a year ago and as a No. 10 in 2011.

SPOKANE REGION

California 90, Fresno State 76: Brittany Boyd scored 21 points and added a career-high 13 rebounds to lead second-seeded California over 15th-seeded Fresno State in Lubbock, Texas. Layshia Clarendon added 19 points and Gennifer Brandon had 17 points and 12 rebounds for California (29-3). Ki-Ki Moore scored 33 points to lead Fresno State (24-9).

NORFOLK REGION

Texas A&M 71, Wichita State 45: Kristi Bellock tied a career high with 18 points for third-seeded Texas A&M in a rout of 14th-seeded Wichita State in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M (25-9), which won the national championship in 2011, is in the tournament for the eighth consecutive season. It was the first trip for Wichita State (24-10). -- AP