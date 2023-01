Women's Top 25 Fared

No. 1 South Carolina (15-0) beat Auburn 94-42. Next: at Mississippi St., Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (15-1) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.

No. 3 Ohio St. (15-0) at Minnesota. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

No. 4 Notre Dame (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 5 UConn (13-2) beat Xavier 73-37. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.

No. 6 Indiana (13-1) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 7 LSU (14-0) vs. Texas A&M. Next: at Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 8 Utah (14-0) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Friday.

No. 9 Virginia Tech (13-2) beat Virginia 74-66. Next: at Miami, Sunday.

No. 10 NC State (12-3) lost to Boston College 79-71. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

No. 11 Iowa St. (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Oklahoma, Sunday.

No. 12 UCLA (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

No. 13 Maryland (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday.

No. 14 Michigan (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Iowa, Saturday.

No. 15 Arizona (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon St., Friday.

No. 16 Iowa (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.

No. 18 Oregon (11-3) did not play. Next: at Arizona St., Friday.

No. 19 Duke (14-1) beat Wake Forest 60-50. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

No. 20 Gonzaga (14-2) vs. San Francisco. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.

No. 21 Kansas (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Baylor, Saturday.

No. 22 North Carolina (9-5) lost to Miami 62-58. Next: vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 23 Baylor (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 24 St. John's (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.

No. 25 Creighton (9-5) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday.