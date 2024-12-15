SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Trevin Knell helps BYU earn wire-to-wire 68-49 victory over Wyoming

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Trevin Knell scored 15 to lead BYU to a wire-to-wire 68-49 victory over Wyoming on Saturday night at the Delta Center.

Knell made 6 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers for the Cougars (8-2).

Reserves Mawot Mag and Dawson Baker added 11 points apiece as the BYU substitutes outscored their counterparts 37-14.

Obi Agbim scored 21 to lead the Cowboys (5-5), who have lost four in a row. Agbim made 8 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers.

Knell had seven points in the first 2:28 as BYU jumped in front 11-0. Elijah Crawford's 3-pointer put the Cougars up 27-13 with 9:46 left in the first half. Agbim buried a 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining to get Wyoming within 34-25 at intermission.

Kanon Catchings made two free throws to begin the scoring in the second half and Knell followed with a 3-pointer to increase BYU's advantage to 14. The Cougars led by double digits the rest of the way.

BYU shot 52% overall, made 9 of 20 from beyond the arc and 11 of 14 at the foul line.

Wyoming shot 42% overall and missed 18 of 24 from distance and 5 of 8 free throws.

BYU will host Florida A&M on Friday. Wyoming returns home to play Bellarmine on Thursday.

