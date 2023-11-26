Max Abmas scores season-high 23 points as No. 15 Texas beats Wyoming 86-63

AUSTIN, Texas — Max Abmas scored a season-best 23 points to lead No. 15 Texas to an 86-63 win over Wyoming on Sunday.

Abmas, a former star at Oral Roberts, shot 8 for 14 from the field, 3 for 6 from long distance and hit all four of his free throws.

The Longhorns (5-1) shot poorly for the first 11 minutes and the game was tied at 15. Then, Abmas hit two 3-pointers and Brock Cunningham (eight rebounds, three steals) added another 3 in a span of 1:42 that helped the Longhorns take the lead.

Abmas added an off-balance 3-pointer while falling out of bounds that beat the halftime buzzer and gave Texas a 41-26 lead.

He has a long history as a top scorer, having averaged 21 per game in four seasons at Oral Roberts. He averaged 13.6 points in his first five games at Texas.

“Obviously, you hope he misses, but hope's not a strategy,” Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. “Coming in, you could tell he still hadn’t really gotten a rhythm. He’s still trying to find his way with a new team.”

Abmas said he doesn't need to shoot as much as he did at Oral Roberts.

Texas guard Max Abmas (3) looks to shoot a three-point basket during an NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Credit: AP/Aaron E. Martinez

“We have really good players,” Abmas said. “When they get going, that just opens up shots for me.”

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points, two blocks and two steals for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell scored 12 apiece and Mitchell had nine rebounds.

Texas was 12 for 13 from the line and shot 55.7% overall, while Wyoming shot 39%.

Brendan Wenzel, Sam Griffin, who averages 20.4 points, and Cam Manuawu each scored 12 points to lead Wyoming (4-2). Manyawu had 10 rebounds.

Texas guard Ithiel Horton (9) shoots past Wyoming forward Oleg Kojenets (15) during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Credit: AP/Aaron E. Martinez

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys shot 40% on 3-pointers before facing Texas, including 12 for 25 in their previous game against Furman. Texas made defending the 3-pointer a focus, limiting Wyoming to 4-for-13 shooting from long distance. Wyoming, forced to drive, scored 36 points in the paint.

Texas: Shedrick, a 6-11 graduate student who transferred from Virginia, returned to the lineup after missing a game against Connecticut on Monday in New York. Shedrick, who underwent surgery to both shoulders during the offseason, was held out of the game Monday as a precaution after scoring a career-best 27 points in a season-high 27 minutes against Louisville on Sunday. He played 26 minutes against Wyoming. Texas is still awaiting the return of starter Dylan Disu, a 6-9 forward who is recovering from foot surgery.

“I'd like to be able to get up to 30 minutes and not feel absolutely gassed,” Shedrick said. “I still got a little ways to go, but I definitely feel better right now than I did.”

STILL WORKING ON A ROTATION

Texas coach Rodney Terry said the Longhorns, unlike a lot of teams, don't have a set player rotation yet.

“We won’t have our rotation set until we completely get Dylan Disu back in,” Terry said.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: At University of Portland on Friday.

Texas: Hosts Texas State on Thursday.

