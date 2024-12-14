SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

McMahon scores 29, Petty has double-double, No. 11 Ohio State women roll past Youngstown 87-39

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon scored 29 points, Ajae Petty had 19 with 12 rebounds and No. 11 Ohio State cruised to an 87-39 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

McMahon had seven points as the Buckeyes (10-0) scored the first 12 points of the game and had 16 by the end of the first quarter when Oho State led 23-14.

Youngstown State hit its first shot of the second quarter about 30 seconds in and then made two free throws at the 1:29 mark with Ohio State scoring 25 straight points in between. The Buckeyes made 10 of 18 shots and held the Penguins (6-5) to 1-of-8 shooting with 11 turnovers to race to a 52-18 halftime lead.

Chance Gray scored 12 points for Ohio State, which went 7 of 15 from 3-point range and scored 45 points off 34 turnovers and had 15 offensive rebounds. Taylor Thierry snared a career-high seven steals and Elsa Lemmila blocked four shots.

Malia Magestro had eight points to lead the Penguins, who went 3 of 20 behind the arc and shot 33% overall.

The Buckeyes, 1-0 in Big Ten Conference play, are home against Grand Valley State on Tuesday afternoon before resuming league play at Stanford on Friday.

