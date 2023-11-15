SportsCollegeCollege Football

Samson Evans accounts for 3 TDs to help Eastern Michigan beat Akron 30-27 in 2OT

By The Associated Press

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Samson Evans accounted for three touchdowns to help Eastern Michigan beat Akron 30-27 in double-overtime on Tuesday night.

Evans opened the first overtime running up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown. Akron answered with Tahj Bullock's 2-yard touchdown toss to Jake Newell followed by an Owen Wiley 36-yard field goal to begin the second OT.

Austin Smith then sealed it for the Eagles with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jere Getzinger.

Evans finished with 71 yards rushing with a pair of 2-yard scoring runs in the second quarter for Eastern Michigan (5-6, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). Smith was 20-of-32 passing for 214 yards. Jesus Gomez kicked a 32-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in regulation to force overtime tied at 17-all.

Lorenzo Lingard and Bullock each had a short-yardage TD run in the second quarter for Akron (2-9, 1-6). Wiley's 23-yard field goal gave the Zips a 17-14 lead with 8:00 to play. Jeff Undercuffler Jr. was 19-of-26 passing for 223 yards for the Zips.

