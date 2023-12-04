SportsCollegeCollege Football

Wyoming and Toledo head west for Arizona Bowl clash

Toledo receiver Junior Vandeross III flips over Miami (Ohio) defensive...

By The Associated Press

Wyoming (8-4, Mountain West) vs. Toledo (11-2, Mid-American), Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tucson, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Wyoming: QB Andrew Peasley, 1,823 passing pards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions, 403 rushing yards, seven touchdowns.

Toledo: RB Peny Boone, 1,359 rushing yards (11th nationally), 15 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Wyoming: The Cowboys defeated two teams — Texas Tech and Fresno State — that were ranked in the Top 25 when the game was played.

Toledo tight end Anthony Torres (88), defended by Miami (Ohio)...

Toledo: The Rockets won 11 consecutive games after losing their opener at Illinois. The streak ended with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the MAC championship.

LAST TIME

Toledo 34, Wyoming 31, 2012 in Laramie, Wyoming.

BOWL HISTORY

Wyoming: Third Arizona Bowl appearance, and 19th bowl appearance

Toledo: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, and 21st bowl appearance.

