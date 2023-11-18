Damian Harris sets program record with 15 catches as Bucknell beats Marist 38-21

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Ralph Rucker threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns — with 15 completions and 177 yards going to Damian Harris — and Bucknell beat Marist 38-21 on Saturday.

Bucknell (4-7) ended a two-game losing streak to conclude the season. Marist (4-7) ended the season with four straight losses.

Rucker set single-season school records with 211 completions, 21 touchdowns and 2,537 yards. Harris, who had 13 catches and 164 yards through three quarters, set a single-game record with 15 receptions.

Bucknell scored the opening 24 points before Marist ended an 85-yard drive with Logan Brabham's 5-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first half. The Bison also scored the first 14 points of the second half for a 38-7 lead.

Christian Tait (32 yards) and Charlie Kreinbucher (1 yard) each had one touchdown reception for Bucknell. Harris' 24-yard touchdown grab came midway through the third.

Logan Brabham threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns for Marist. Mohamed Diawara had nine grabs for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Matt Stianche also had nine catches for 96 yards and two scores.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here