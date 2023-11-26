Brown sparks South Florida over Charlotte 48-14; Bulls eligible for bowl game

TAMPA, Fla. — Byrum Brown threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score to help South Florida become eligible for a bowl game by closing out the regular season with a 48-14 victory over Charlotte on Saturday night.

Charlotte (3-9, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) grabbed a 7-0 lead on the opening possession of the game when Joachim Bangda's 2-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive. South Florida (6-6, 4-3) pulled even on Brown's 10-yard touchdown pass to Sean Atkins. The tying score came one play after the 49ers failed to convert on fourth-and-1 at their own 10-yard line.

South Florida regained the lead on a trick play when Atkins threw a 62-yard scoring strike to Kelley Joiner midway through the second quarter. The Bulls took a 21-7 advantage into halftime on Brown's 4-yard touchdown toss to Joiner with 52 seconds left.

Brown connected with Jaden Alexis for a 60-yard touchdown and the Bulls took a three-score lead just two plays into the third quarter. The 49ers needed only five plays to answer, scoring on freshman Steven Johnson's first touchdown pass in his first appearance — a 47-yarder to Jairus Mack, to get within 28-14 at the 12:09 mark. That was as close as they would get.

John Cannon kicked two field goals, Brown ran 35 yards for a score and the Bulls led 41-14 after three quarters. Brown had a 1-yard scoring toss to Naiem Simmons for the lone score of the fourth quarter.

Brown completed 22 of 30 passes for 253 yards with one interception for the Bulls. Michel Dukes rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries. Joiner finished with four catches for 71 yards.

Trexler Ivey totaled 98 yards on 13-of-22 passing with two interceptions for Charlotte. Johnson was 3-of-6 passing for 67 yards with one interception. Mack had four receptions for 87 yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here