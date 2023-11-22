No. 24 James Madison looks to get back to winning against Coastal Carolina after season's first loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been an uplifting year for No. 24 James Madison with plenty of challenges. Dukes coach Curt Cignetti has a new one ahead in preparing for Coastal Carolina — getting his players back from defeat.

James Madison's undefeated dream came to an end with a 26-23 overtime loss to Appalachian State. The loss dropped the Dukes (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) six spots in the poll and drained some of the hype that brought ESPN's College GameDay out for the first time to campus last week.

“If you're in this business, you're going to lose,” Cignetti said. “You've got to learn from it and come back stronger.”

A win at Coastal Carolina (7-4, 5-2) would be James Madison's third straight in the series and, perhaps, add a bit more shine to a difficult couple of weeks.

The school had petitioned the NCAA to waive the two-year period a program must wait before being eligible for postseason play while transitioning from the championship series to the FBS so the Dukes could play in the Sun Belt championship game and, just maybe, a New Year's Six bowl as the top Group of Five team.

The request was denied. The Virginia Attorney General's office had hired a law firm to draft a letter on the football team's behalf to the NCAA threatening legal action if the bowl ban was not reversed.

If things remain unchanged, James Madison's stellar season will come to end, win or lose, after this week.

James Madison University football head coach Curt Cignetti, at right, goes on-air with the hosts of ESPN College GameDay in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Daniel Lin

“We haven't given up total hope in being able to play that (Sun Belt title) game if we're successful on Saturday,” Cignetti said.

For Coastal and first-year coach Tim Beck, the mission is straightforward — win and head to Troy as Sun Belt east champions for a shot at a bigger prize.

“Obviously, you play to win championships, you come to Coastal to win championships and we put ourselves in that position,” Beck said. “So yeah, there's probably a little more bounce in the step this week.”

The Chanticleers opened 2-3 and 0-2 in the Sun Belt. They've won their past five league games and are poised for their third division title in four seasons.

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud (2) gets tripped up by Appalachian State defensive end Michael Fletcher (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Daniel Lin

JMU's SUN BELT RUN

James Madison has certainly taken the Sun Belt by storm. In two years of play in the FBS league, the Dukes are 18-4 and looking to finish on top in the East Division for a second straight season. Add in their 16-14 win at West winner Troy in September, and “theoretically, you could lay a claim to an unofficial conference championship,” coach Curt Cignetti said.

COASTAL QB

Chanticleers coach Tim Beck said three-time Sun Belt player of the year Grayson McCall was doubtful to return from a hard hit at Arkansas State last month where he spent the night in a hospital. McCall has missed the past four games and not been medically cleared to return. McCall has thrown for 10,005 yards, 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions the past five seasons.

GOOD COMPANY

James Madison is among 13 teams — the elite of college football — with 10 or more wins this season. The Dukes are tied at 10-1 with Alabama, Louisville, Oregon, Texas, Toledo and Tulane. Only undefeated, 11-0 programs Florida State, Georgia, Liberty, Michigan, Ohio State and Washington have won more than the Dukes.

PRIME PINCKNEY

Coastal Carolina receiver Sam Pinckney extended his NCAA record streak to 56 games with a catch after getting six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Army. Pinckney began his college career at Georgia State before coming to Coastal for the past two seasons. Pinckney set the mark two games ago to surpass Central Michigan's Bryan Anderson run from 2006-09.

HIGH HONOR

James Madison defensive coordinator Bryant Haines is among 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to the game's top assistant. Haines, in his fifth season with the Dukes, has his team leading the FBS in four categories this season including rushing defense (60.4 per game) and sacks (four per contest).

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here