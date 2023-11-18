SportsCollegeCollege Football

Haynes Eller throws for 2 touchdowns and Trey Foster rushes for 2 scores as ETSU beats The Citadel

By The Associated Press

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Haynes Eller threw for two touchdowns, Trey Foster rushed for two scores and East Tennessee State used a 21-point second quarter to beat The Citadel 35-23 on Saturday.

East Tennessee State (3-8, 2-6 Southern Conference) ended a four-game winning streak in its season finale. The Citadel (0-11, 0-8) won last year's meeting with ETSU 20-17 en route to a four-win season.

Xavier Gaillardetz had five grabs for 103 yards and a touchdown. Eller's 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Frierson was the senior wide receiver's first career touchdown.

ETSU linebacker Zach West had an interception and fumble recovery. The ETSU special teams also had a highlight play when Max Evans blocked a field-goal attempt and Sheldon Arnold ll took it the other way for a 99-yard touchdown.

Graeson Underwood threw for one touchdown and one interception for The Citadel.

