Utah seeking seventh straight win over Colorado

Colorado (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) at Utah (7-4, 4-4), Saturday, 3 p.m. EST (Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Utah by 21 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Utah leads 34-32-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Utah has sights set on winning a seventh straight game over Colorado in the series. The Utes sputtered on both sides of the ball in a 42-18 loss to Arizona and have dropped three of their last four games. The Buffaloes are trying to end a five-game skid and are coming off one of their worst losses of the season after falling 56-14 to Washington State.

KEY MATCHUP

Can Colorado’s backup quarterbacks throw the ball against Utah’s battered pass defense? The Buffaloes may be without quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is questionable for Saturday after getting sacked four times and suffering a pair of injuries against Washington State. The Utes were down three key defensive starters against Arizona and the Wildcats dialed up 325 yards through the air.

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, center, is stopped after pulling in a pass by Oregon State defensive backs Noble Thomas, left, and Ryan Cooper Jr. in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado: Travis Hunter has played more than 900 snaps this season, seeing time at defensive back and wide receiver. Hunter will need a big performance to give the Buffaloes a chance at the upset. He has 27 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Offensively, Hunter has tallied 614 yards and four touchdowns on 49 catches.

Utah: Ja’Quinden Jackson has battled nagging injuries this season. Despite those injuries, Jackson has managed to pile up 674 rushing yards and average 5.1 yards per carry in 10 games. His production directly influences Utah’s success. The Utes are 8-1 over the past two seasons when Jackson rushes for at least 60 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) makes the catch in front of Arizona safety Dalton Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Utah leads the Pac-12 in third down defense (.286) and time of possession (33:35). … Colorado has allowed a Pac-12 worst 54 sacks and 477 sack yards. … Utes QB Bryson Barnes has totaled 587 passing yards over his last two games and eight passing touchdowns in his last three contests. … Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders has forced four fumbles this year, ranking first in the Pac-12 and second-best among all FBS players. … Utah WR Devaughn Vele has back-to-back 100-yard receiving games while averaging 18.3 yards per catch. … Colorado ranks seventh among FBS teams in turnover margin (+10). … The Utes have won 12 of 14 games against the Buffaloes dating to 1961.

