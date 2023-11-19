Casciola, Dow lead Dayton to 45-14 victory over Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Dante Casciola had three touchdown throws, Cole Dow threw two passes and both went for scores and Dayton cruised to a 45-14 victory over Davidson to close out the regular season on Saturday night.

Casciola's 31-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Lochow was the only score of the first quarter and put Dayton (4-7, 2-6 Pioneer Football League) in the lead for good. Dow had a 10-yard scoring toss to Alec Keathley to make it 14-0. Dow hit Luke Hansen for a 5-yard score and a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Coulter Cleland connected with Clarence Freeman IV for a 25-yard touchdown on the first possession of the second half for Davidson (7-4, 6-2), but the Flyers answered with Casciola's 10-yard scoring toss to Lochow for a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter. Casciola capped the scoring with a 6-yard toss to Derek Willits with 1:52 remaining.

Casciola completed 16 of 19 passes for 151 yards, while Dow's two throws covered 15 yards. Hansen carried 27 times for 162 yards.

Cleland completed 14 of 21 passes for 80 yards with one interception for the Wildcats. Mason Sheron rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

