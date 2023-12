2023-24 Bowl Glance

Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

Florida A&M 30, Howard 26

Jacksonville St. 34, Louisiana 31, OT

Appalachian St. 13, Miami (Ohio) 9

Fresno St. 37, New Mexico St. 10

UCLA vs. Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

California vs. Texas Tech, 9:15 p.m.

W. Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

UTSA vs. Marshall, 9:00 p.m.

USF vs. Syracuse, 8:00 p.m.

Geogia Tech vs. UCF, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. vs. N. Illinois, noon

Troy vs. Duke, noon

No. 24 James Madison vs. Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

Mobile, Ala.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan, 7:00 p.m.

Utah vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 2:00 p.m.

Texas St. vs. Rice, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas vs. UNLV, 9:00 p.m.

No. 23 Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2:00 p.m.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Louisville vs. Southern Cal, 8:00 p.m.

No. 22 Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, 9:00 p.m.

No. 17 SMU vs. Boston College, 11:00 a.m.

Rutgers vs. Miami, 2:15 p.m.

No. 19 NC State vs. Kansas St., 5:45 p.m.

No. 12 Oklahoma No. 14 Arizona, 9:15 p.m.

Clemson vs. Kentucky, 12:00 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Oregon St., 2:00 p.m.

Memphis vs. Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Ohio St. vs. No. 9 Missouri, 8:00 p.m.

No. 10 Penn St. vs. No. 11 Mississippi, noon

Maryland vs. Auburn, 2:00 p.m.

No. 4 Florida St. vs. No. 6 Georgia, 4:00 p.m.

Toledo vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, noon

No. 20 Iowa vs. No. 25 Tennessee, 1:00 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 18 Liberty, 1:00 p.m.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 5 Alabama, 5:00 p.m.

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas, 8:45 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

