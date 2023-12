2023-24 Bowl Glance

Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

Florida A&M 30, Howard 26

Jacksonville St. 34, Louisiana 31, OT

Appalachian St. 13, Miami (Ohio) 9

Fresno St. 37, New Mexico St. 10

UCLA 35, Boise St. 22

Texas Tech 34, California 14

W. Kentucky 38, Old Dominion 35, OT

UTSA 35, Marshall 17

USF 45, Syracuse 0

Georgia Tech 30, UCF 17

N. Illinois 21, Arkansas St. 19

Duke 17, Troy 10

Air Force 31, No. 24 James Madison 21

Georgia St. 45, Utah St. 22

Mobile, Ala.

South Alabama 59, Eastern Michigan 10

Northwestern 14, Utah 7

Coastal Carolina 24, San Jose St. 14

Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24

Texas St. 45, Rice 21

Kansas vs. UNLV, 9:00 p.m.

No. 23 Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2:00 p.m.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Louisville vs. Southern Cal, 8:00 p.m.

No. 22 Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, 9:00 p.m.

No. 17 SMU vs. Boston College, 11:00 a.m.

Rutgers vs. Miami, 2:15 p.m.

No. 19 NC State vs. Kansas St., 5:45 p.m.

No. 12 Oklahoma No. 14 Arizona, 9:15 p.m.

Clemson vs. Kentucky, 12:00 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Oregon St., 2:00 p.m.

Memphis vs. Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Ohio St. vs. No. 9 Missouri, 8:00 p.m.

No. 10 Penn St. vs. No. 11 Mississippi, noon

Maryland vs. Auburn, 2:00 p.m.

No. 4 Florida St. vs. No. 6 Georgia, 4:00 p.m.

Toledo vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, noon

No. 20 Iowa vs. No. 25 Tennessee, 1:00 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 18 Liberty, 1:00 p.m.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 5 Alabama, 5:00 p.m.

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas, 8:45 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

