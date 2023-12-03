USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Dec. 3, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Dropped out: None.

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson (8-4) 107; Troy (11-2) 66; Kansas State (8-4) 64; Utah (8-4) 36; Kansas (8-4) 17; West Virginia (8-4) 8; Miami (Ohio) (11-2) 8; Toledo (11-2) 7; Boise State (8-5) 7; San Jose State (7-5) 3; New Mexico State (10-4) 1.