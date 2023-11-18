SportsCollegeCollege Football

Wofford upsets Southern Conference champion Furman 19-13

By The Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Ryan Ingram ran for a 53-yard touchdown, Maximus Pulley returned a fumble 64 yards for a score and Wofford upset Southern Conference champion Furman 19-13 on Saturday.

The Terriers' win over Furman (9-2, 7-1), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, ended a string of 13 straight conference victories by the Paladins, and perhaps cost them a coveted high seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Ingram's run on fourth-and-1 with five minutes left in the first half gave the Terriers a 10-6 lead. Pulley's return and Bridger Jones' second field goal made it a 13-point lead in the third quarter.

Furman got within 19-13 early in the fourth quarter on Mylon Hicks' 11-yard TD run but came up empty on its final two possessions.

Wofford (2-9, 2-6) survived four turnovers to finish the season with its only two victories on consecutive Saturdays.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME