Coastal Carolina, San Jose State hope to keep strong stretches going at the Hawaii Bowl

Coastal Carolina (7-5, Sun Belt) vs. San Jose State (7-5, Mountain West), Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Honolulu.

TOP PLAYERS

Coastal Carolina: WR Sam Pinckney, 904 yards receiving, seven touchdowns, NCAA record 57 straight games with a catch.

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, 2,558 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers won five straight games before dropping their final two, to Army and No. 24 James Madison.

Coastal Carolina running back Braydon Bennett tries to keep his footing as he is tackled by James Madison defensive lineman James Carpenter during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

San Jose State: The Spartans started 1-5 before rallying to win their final six games to qualify for the postseason.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Coastal Carolina: First appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, fourth bowl game in school history.

San Jose State: First appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 13th bowl game in program history.