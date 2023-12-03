Streaking Boise State, struggling UCLA to meet in Bruins' backyard in LA Bowl

Boise State (8-5, Mountain West) vs. UCLA (7-5, Pac-12), Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Inglewood, Calif.

TOP PLAYERS

Boise State: RB Ashton Jeanty, 1,113 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns.

UCLA: DL Laiatu Latu, tied for fourth nationally with 13 sacks.

NOTABLE

Boise State: Spencer Danielson, who guided the Broncos to three straight wins as interim coach after Andy Avalos was fired, was named the new coach Sunday.

UCLA running back Carson Steele, right, stiff arms California linebacker Cade Uluave during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

UCLA: The Bruins led the nation against the run, allowing 69.6 yards per game, and were 11th nationally in total defense, allowing 299 ypg.

LAST TIME

UCLA 38, Boise State 7 in Pasadena in 1999.

BOWL HISTORY

California running back Jaydn Ott (1) runs the ball as UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) chases during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Boise State: First appearance in the LA bowl and their 21st consecutive bowl appearance as an FBS program.

UCLA: First appearance in the LA Bowl and 38th bowl appearance overall.