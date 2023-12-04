No. 23 Tulane meets Virginia Tech for the 1st time since 1989 in the Military Bowl

No. 23 Tulane (11-2, AAC) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6, ACC), Dec. 27, 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Annapolis, Maryland

TOP PLAYERS

Tulane: RB Makhi Hughes. The AAC rookie of the year led the league in rushing with 1,290 yards to go with seven touchdowns.

Virginia Tech: RB Bhayshul Tuten. He leads the team with 610 yards rushing to go with seven scores, but he showed his explosiveness with a 32-yard TD run and a 94-yard kickoff return for a score in a rivalry win against Virginia.

NOTABLE

Tulane: The Green Wave will be led by interim coach Slade Nagle after Willie Fritz was hired at Houston.

Tulane running back Makhi Hughes (21) carries ahead of UTSA cornerback Nicktroy Fortune (4) on a 58-yard run in the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Virginia Tech: This is the first bowl trip for Brent Pry as the Hokies' head coach, but he was part of three bowl games while a member of Frank Beamer's staff in the 1990s.

LAST TIME

Virginia Tech 30, Tulane 13 (Oct. 28, 1989)

BOWL HISTORY

Tulane: The Green Wave are in a bowl for the fifth time in six years and 16th overall. Last year, Tulane stunned USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Virginia Tech: This is Virginia Tech's 35th bowl appearance in program history, though the Hokies have lost four straight and haven't won a bowl since the 2016 season.