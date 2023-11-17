Pat McQuaide accounts for 3 TDs, Nicholls beats SE Louisiana 21-16 to clinch Southland Conference

HAMMOND, La. — Pat McQuaide threw for 300 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and Nicholls clinched the Southland Conference title outright with a 21-16 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night in the River Bell Classic.

Nicholls (6-4, 7-0) finishes undefeated for the first time in regular-season conference play since joining the league in 1991.

McQuaide ran for a 3-yard touchdown and then threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to David Robinson Jr. to give the Colonels a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter. McQuaide's 73-yarder to Jaylon Spears stretched the lead to 21-13 early in the third.

Riley Callaghan made 3 of 5 field goal attempts for Southeastern Louisiana. His longest, a 36-yarder, capped the scoring with 1:15 to play in the third quarter. The Lions' last three possessions resulted in a missed field goal, punt and turnover on downs.

McQuaide was 20-of-25 passing. Robinson and Spears combined for eight catches and 177 yards receiving for Nicholls.

Zachary Clement completed 12 of 25 passes for 98 yards and added 56 yards on the ground on 15 carries for Southeastern Louisiana (3-8, 3-4). Justin Dumas had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

___

