Texas bound: No. 15 Notre Dame to face No. 21 Oregon State in Sun Bowl

No. 21 Oregon State (8-4, Pac-12) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (9-3, independent), Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: El Paso, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon State: QB DJ Uiagalelei, 2,638 yards passing, 21 touchdowns.

Notre Dame: QB Sam Hartman, 2,689 yards passing, 24 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Oregon State: The Beavers started the season with an 8-2 record before dropping its final two games to Washington and Oregon, the two teams that played in the conference title game.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs as Stanford defensive lineman Zach Rowell (97) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

Notre Dame: Hartman is the active Division I leader with 15,656 career yards passing.

LAST TIME

Oregon State 38, Notre Dame 21 (Dec. 28, 2004).

BOWL HISTORY

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

Oregon State: Third appearance in the Sun Bowl, 20th bowl appearance in school history.

Notre Dame: Second appearance in the Sun Bowl, 42nd bowl appearance in school history.