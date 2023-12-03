SportsCollegeCollege Football

No. 12 Oklahoma to face No. 14 Arizona in Alamo Bowl in matchup of teams jumping conferences

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs ahead of TCU linebacker...

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs ahead of TCU linebacker Shad Banks Jr., background right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Norman, Okla. Credit: AP/Alonzo Adams

By The Associated Press

No. 14 Arizona (9-3, Pac-12) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2, Big 12), Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: San Antonio

TOP PLAYERS

Oklahoma: QB Dillon Gabriel, 3,660 yards passing, 30 touchdowns; 12 rushing touchdowns.

Arizona: QB Noah Fifita, 2,515 yards passing, 23 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Arizona: The Wildcats enter the game on a six-game win streak, with four of those coming against AP Top 25-ranked opponents.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to pass the ball...

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to pass the ball against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Norman, Okla. Credit: AP/Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma: The Sooners have two losses by a combined eight points, both on the road. The three-point loss at Oklahoma State cost the Sooners a spot in the Big 12 title game.

LAST TIME

Arizona 6, Oklahoma 3. (Sept. 16, 1989)

BOWL HISTORY

Arizona: 2nd appearance in Alamo Bowl, 22nd bowl appearance overall. Last bowl win was in 2015.

Oklahoma: 2nd appearance in Alamo Bowl, 57th bowl appearance overall.

