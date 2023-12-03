No. 22 Oklahoma State tries for 10-win season when it faces Texas A&M in Texas Bowl

No. 22 Oklahoma State (9-4, 7-2 Big 12) vs. Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 Southeastern Conference), Dec. 27, 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Houston

TOP PLAYERS

Oklahoma State: RB Ollie Gordon II, No. 1 in nation with 1,614 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns.

Texas A&M: LB Edgerrin Cooper, tied for fourth in SEC with eight sacks.

NOTABLE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys fell to Texas 49-21 in the Big 12 championship game this past Saturday. Oklahoma State is seeking to win 10 games in a season for the 10th time in school history.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Rashod Owens (10) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown with Preston Wilson (74) and Taylor Miterko (68) in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Texas in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Texas A&M: The Aggies will wrap up a turbulent season where they started 4-1 before losing four of their final seven. The school let go of coach Jimbo Fisher before season's end and he was replaced by Duke coach Mike Elko.

LAST TIME

Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State, 24-21 Texas Bowl four years ago (Dec. 27, 2019).

BOWL HISTORY

Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) kneels in prayer before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Oklahoma State: Second appearance in Texas Bowl, 34th overall bowl game and 18th straight.

Texas A&M: Fourth appearance in the Texas Bowl, 43rd bowl game in school history.

