Miami faces former Big East opponent Rutgers in Pinstripe Bowl
Rutgers (6-6, Big Ten) vs. Miami (7-5, Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. ET.
LOCATION: Bronx, N.Y.
TOP PLAYERS
Rutgers: QB Gavin Wimsatt, 1,651 yards passing, 9 touchdowns; 488 yards, 9 touchdowns rushing.
Miami: QB Tyler Van Dyke, 2,703 yards passing, 19 touchdowns.
NOTABLE
Rutgers: Started the season 6-2, then lost four straight, including three against ranked opponents.
Miami: The Hurricanes lost three straight before closing the regular season with a win over Boston College.
LAST TIME
Miami 34, Rutgers 10 (Nov. 22, 2003).
BOWL HISTORY
Rutgers: Third appearance in Pinstripe Bowl, 12th bowl appearance overall.
Miami: Second appearance in Pinstripe Bowl, 45th bowl appearance overall.