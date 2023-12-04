Miami faces former Big East opponent Rutgers in Pinstripe Bowl

Rutgers (6-6, Big Ten) vs. Miami (7-5, Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Bronx, N.Y.

TOP PLAYERS

Rutgers: QB Gavin Wimsatt, 1,651 yards passing, 9 touchdowns; 488 yards, 9 touchdowns rushing.

Miami: QB Tyler Van Dyke, 2,703 yards passing, 19 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Rutgers: Started the season 6-2, then lost four straight, including three against ranked opponents.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) eludes Boston College defensive lineman Khris Banks (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Mark Stockwell

Miami: The Hurricanes lost three straight before closing the regular season with a win over Boston College.

LAST TIME

Miami 34, Rutgers 10 (Nov. 22, 2003).

BOWL HISTORY

Maryland defensive lineman Lavon Johnson sacks Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Corey Sipkin

Rutgers: Third appearance in Pinstripe Bowl, 12th bowl appearance overall.

Miami: Second appearance in Pinstripe Bowl, 45th bowl appearance overall.