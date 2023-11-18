SportsCollegeCollege Football

Fields guides South Carolina State to 44-17 rout of Norfolk State

By The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. — Corey Fields Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to propel South Carolina State to a 44-17 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Grandin Wilcox kicked a 33-yard field goal on the opening possession for Norfolk State (3-8, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). South Carolina State (5-6, 3-2) scored the next 34 points.

Josh Shaw ran eight yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs the lead for good with 3:57 left in the first quarter. TJ Smith added a 21-yard scoring run in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead at halftime.

South Carolina State blew the game open with touchdowns on five straight possessions in the second half. Fields had a direct hand in the first three scores — sandwiching touchdown passes to Jordan Smith covering 24 and 22 yards around a 6-yard scoring run and the Bulldogs led 34-3.

Fields totaled 115 yards on 9-of-11 passing. Smith finished with 86 yards on 13 carries. He scored from a yard out in the fourth quarter.

Cameron Sapp completed 9 of 17 passes for 174 yards. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to X'Zavion Evans but was intercepted twice. Nolan James scored on a 19-yard fourth-quarter run.

South Carolina State finished with 305 yards rushing on 49 carries. Norfolk State rushed 34 times for 57 yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME