SportsCollegeCollege Football

Chandler Smith's 71-yard punt return highlights Samford's 27-17 win over UT Martin

By The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jay Stanton had 193 yards rushing and a touchdown, Chandler Smith added a 26-yard touchdown grab and a 71-yard punt return for a score less than 80 seconds apart, and Samford beat UT Martin 27-17 on Saturday.

The teams combined for 27 points in the first quarter. Smith's touchdown catch capped a three-play, 52-yard drive with 1:17 left in the quarter and he ended the frame with a long punt return for a 17-10 lead.

Stanton's 61-yard touchdown was the lone score in the third quarter and Wilson Beaverstock made a 40-yard field goal for a 17-point lead early in the fourth.

Samford (6-5) won five of its last seven games.

UT Martin (8-3) was coming off a historic victory to secure the program's third consecutive conference championship with a share of the inaugural Big South-OVC Association title. The Skyhawks finished the regular season tied atop the standings with Gardner-Webb, which beat Charleston Southern 34-10 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory — including a 38-34 victory over UT Martin on Oct. 28.

Michael Hiers threw for 205 yards — with eight receptions, 86 yards and a touchdown going to Smith — for Samford.

Jamari Cannon and Kamron Smith each intercepted a Kinkead Dent pass.

Dent finished 23 of 38 for 261 yards with one touchdown. Sam Franklin carried it 25 times for 160 yards and a touchdown for UT Martin (8-3).

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME