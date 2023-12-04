Georgia State, Utah State look to post winning season when they meet at the Potato Bowl

Georgia State (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Utah State (6-6, Mountain West), Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia State: RB Marcus Carroll, 1,350 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.

Utah State: WR Jalen Royals, 68 receptions, 1,023 yards receiving, 14 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Georgia State: The Panthers started the season 6-1 before losing their final five games. After averaging more than 32 points in its first seven game, Georgia State has only averaged 19 during its losing streak.

Utah State coach Blake Anderson reacts to a penalty during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Logan, Utah. Credit: AP/Eli Lucero

Utah State: The Aggies faced six bowl teams this season including No. 20 Iowa and Mountain West champion Boise State.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Utah State quarterback Levi Williams (16) looks to throw the ball as Boise State safety Ty Benefield (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Logan, Utah. Credit: AP/Eli Lucero

Georgia State: First appearance in the Potato Bowl, sixth time in the postseason in program history.

Utah State: Fifth appearance in the Potato Bowl, 17th bowl trip in school history.