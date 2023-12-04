Georgia State, Utah State look to post winning season when they meet at the Potato Bowl
Georgia State (6-6, Sun Belt) vs. Utah State (6-6, Mountain West), Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Boise, Idaho
TOP PLAYERS
Georgia State: RB Marcus Carroll, 1,350 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns.
Utah State: WR Jalen Royals, 68 receptions, 1,023 yards receiving, 14 touchdowns.
NOTABLE
Georgia State: The Panthers started the season 6-1 before losing their final five games. After averaging more than 32 points in its first seven game, Georgia State has only averaged 19 during its losing streak.
Utah State: The Aggies faced six bowl teams this season including No. 20 Iowa and Mountain West champion Boise State.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Georgia State: First appearance in the Potato Bowl, sixth time in the postseason in program history.
Utah State: Fifth appearance in the Potato Bowl, 17th bowl trip in school history.