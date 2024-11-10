McIvor throws late TD pass to Castles to help Abilene Christian beat Austin Peay 35-34

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Maverick McIvor was 25-of-42 passing for 355 yards and three touchdowns, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jed Castles on fourth-and-9 with 3:07 to play, Saturday to help Abilene Christian beat Austin Peay 35-34.

Sam Hicks had 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries for ACU (7-3, 6-1 United Athletic Conference) and JJ Henry caught three passes for 125 yards and two TDs. Blayne Taylor had 107 yards receiving on nine catches and Isaiah Johnson added 11 carries for 75 yards.

Abilene Christian has won three games in a row. The Wildcats take on Tarleton State (8-2, 5-1) next week in what could become the de facto conference title game.

Hicks scored on a 14-yard run with 6:22 left in the third quarter and followed with a 15-yarder that gave the Wildcats their first lead at 28-27 with 55 seconds to go until the fourth. Austin Peay (4-6, 3-4) responded with a seven-play, 68-yard drive to recapture the lead when Austin Smith ran in in from a yard out with 11:54 to play.

Hicks lost a fumble that was recovered by Austin Peay's Stephen Ellison II at the 24 but the ACU defense forced a three-and-out to set up the winning drive — which included a 24-yard pass from McIvor to Taylor on third-and-10.

Smith completed 17 of 31 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns — including a 73-yarder to Jaden Barnes — for Austin Peay. Barnes finished with six receptions for 179 yards and two TDs.