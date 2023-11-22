The year in the ACC: A possible CFP contender, at least 9 bowl berths and no shortage of star power

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Entering the final week of Atlantic Coast Conference play, it's already known what the title-game matchup will be: Florida State meets Louisville for the league title in Charlotte on Dec. 2.

That said, there's still some things to be decided. And maybe even a few league honors still hanging in the balance.

There are nine teams already assured of bowl eligibility and two more could get there this weekend.

“Top to bottom, this is an excellent league,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “And I think the record shows that against other conferences.”

He's right. Here's a very good sign of how good the ACC was (and a good sign, perhaps, entering bowl season): There are 10 members of the league who went 3-1 or better in nonconference games this season.

STAR POWER

Quarterback play has been stellar in the ACC all season. Florida State's Jordan Travis — whose college career ended last week with a gruesome leg injury against North Alabama — starred all season long and is the biggest reason why the Seminoles are in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. And there have been nine quarterbacks who have won or shared the ACC's quarterback of the week award at least once this season.

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, right, talks with quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

That said, there were many other stars. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is tied for the national lead entering this week with 1,414 rushing yards. Virginia receiver Malik Washington is second nationally in receptions per game and yards per game.

On defense, Boston College's Elijah Jones and Miami's Kamren Kinchens are in a group tied for No. 2 nationally in interceptions per game. On special teams, Miami's Brashard Smith (kickoffs) and Virginia Tech's Tucker Holloway (punts) are among the top-five nationally in returns, while Florida State's Alex Mastromanno and Syracuse's Jack Stonehouse have been among the nation's best punters.

And when it comes to kickers, some really good ones won't even make All-ACC this year. There are seven — yes, seven — ACC kickers among the nation’s top 30 in field goal percentage. Miami’s Andy Borregales might be a Lou Groza Award favorite for many, and North Carolina’s Noah Burnette, Florida State’s Ryan Fitzgerald, Georgia Tech’s Aidan Birr, Virginia Tech’s John Love, Virginia’s Will Bettridge and Boston College’s Liam Connor have all had tremendous years as well.

GOING BOWLING

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, right, celebrates with his family after winning an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Florida State, Louisville, N.C. State, North Carolina, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Boston College (for the first time since 2019) and Georgia Tech (for the first time since 2018) have already secured bowl eligibility. Virginia Tech can get its sixth win by beating Virginia; Syracuse can get its sixth win by beating Wake Forest.

HOT SEATS

Syracuse has already fired Dino Babers, so the biggest ACC question entering the coaching carousel has already been answered. The heat on Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry may get unmanageable if the Hokies lose to Virginia this weekend.

Put simply, it’d be a joke if Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson are considered on shaky ground; years of success should far outweigh struggles this season.

But what Jeff Brohm did in Year 1 back at Louisville — revamp the roster and play for a conference title — surely will be pointed to as an example of how quickly a program can turn things around.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Miami has two big reasons for hope — running back Mark Fletcher and defensive lineman Rueben Bain, a pair of true freshmen who quickly presented themselves as two of the best players on the Hurricanes’ roster.

A pair of wideouts also were among the freshmen who impressed in 2023: N.C. State’s Kevin Concepcion and Clemson’s Tyler Brown.

RECRUITING WATCH

A lot can — and will — happen between now and the Dec. 20 start of the early signing period. The opening of the transfer portal is certain to lead to some “commitments” not being so committed anymore.

For now, Florida State has the top-ranked group of commits in this cycle, with Miami also on the brink of a top-10 national class and Clemson not too far away from that status at this point. North Carolina’s group of commits currently ranks fourth-best by 247Sports — and Stanford, which begins play in the ACC next year, is fifth for now.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here