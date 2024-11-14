No. 15 Texas A&M looks to bounce back from loss in non-conference matchup with New Mexico State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is reminding his 15th-ranked team of what is in front of it this week as it prepares to return to the field against New Mexico State on Saturday following a week off to move on from a disappointing loss.

“Everybody in our building understands these opportunities don’t come along all the time,” he said. “We have a special chance where we’re at this point in the season and we control everything. You certainly want to take advantage of those opportunities when they present themselves.”

The Aggies were the last remaining undefeated team in Southeastern Conference play before unranked South Carolina held them scoreless in the second half to get a 44-20 victory. Despite the setback, Texas A&M (7-2) is tied with Tennessee for the best record in league play (5-1) and remains in contention for a spot in the SEC championship game and the expanded College Football Playoff.

“So, I think business as usual, but with maybe a little bit of a heightened sense of urgency that we don’t have any margin,” Elko said. “And we’ve got to go. It’s time to go.”

They’ll try to do that this week against New Mexico State (2-7), which has lost two straight and seven of the last eight. Texas A&M is a heavy favorite against the team, which is last in the C-USA with a 1-5 record.

“They’re fighting to get into the playoffs. It’s a big deal for them,” New Mexico State coach Tony Sanchez said. “We know it’s a challenge, but at the same time, we’re not afraid of the challenge. Our guys are ready to go. We’re ready to go scrap and we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”

It is Texas A&M’s last non-conference game of the regular season before a trip to Auburn next week followed by a visit from No. 5 Texas on Thanksgiving weekend.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Randy J. Williams

“I think if the kids can understand, OK I’ve got to elevate within this process and push it to the limit within this process, I think that’s what you’re looking for,” Elko said.

Quarterback carousel

New Mexico State has used four different quarterbacks this season with none of them finding much success. Parker Awad and Santino Marucci have gotten the most snaps at the position, but the pair have combined for more interceptions (8) than touchdown passes (7). Awad has thrown for 518 yards and Marucci has 439 yards passing.

Replacing Moss

Texas A&M will play its first game without leading rusher Le’Veon Moss after he sustained a season-ending knee injury against South Carolina.

Moss leads the team with 765 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. His performance is a big reason why Texas A&M ranks 14th in the country by averaging 212.9 yards rushing a game.

Texas A&M running back Amari Daniels (5) is pushed out off bounds after a 28-yard gain by LSU safety Dashawn Spears (10) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

Now they’ll have to look to backup Amari Daniels to carry more of the load. He’s second on the team with 466 yards rushing. Texas A&M could also look to EJ Smith, a seldom-used senior who has just 107 yards rushing this year.

“A lot of things are on the table,” Elko said. “Obviously, losing Le’Veon is a big loss. That’s a lot of touches. We’re going to have to figure out the right way to handle that.”

Another threat in A&M’s running game is quarterback Marcel Reed, who is third on the team with 334 yards rushing and five scores. He is expected to make a second straight start after taking over in the second half against LSU and leading the comeback win.

Turnover trouble

New Mexico State has struggled with turnovers and has turned the ball over 12 times while forcing just two turnovers combined in its last four games. The team got two interceptions last week for its first turnovers in four games but committed a season-high five turnovers in the 41-28 loss to Western Kentucky.