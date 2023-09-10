Air Force uses familiar ground assault to churn out 13-3 win over Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Owen Burke ran for 75 yards on 18 carries and scored the lone touchdown and Air Force beat Sam Houston 13-3 on Saturday.

Burke's 5-yard scoring run ended an 11-play, 60-yard drive that took almost 6 1/2 minutes and concluded with 5:14 left to seal it.

Air Force (2-0) outgained the Bearcats in total yards 258-80, including 244 yards rushing, and held Sam Houston to six first downs. Air Force held the Bearkats to just two plays of double-digit yards in the game.

In the slugfest, Sam Houston (0-2) linebacker Trevor finished with a game-high 14 total tackles 11 of which were solo.