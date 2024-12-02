SportsCollegeCollege Football

Alabama A&M fires football coach Connell Maynor after 7 seasons

By The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama A&M fired football coach Connell Maynor after seven seasons on Monday.

Athletic director Paul A. Bryant announced the decision in a statement. The Bulldogs went 6-6 this season, including a 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference mark, and won three straight games before a season-ending loss to Florida A&M.

Maynor finished 40-32 at Alabama A&M, including a 28-21 SWAC record.

Maynor led Alabama A&M to its first SWAC championship in 15 years during the shortened 2021 season that played in the spring. The Bulldogs went 5-0 and beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-33 to claim the program's second SWAC football title.

Maynor is a former Arena Football League player who played quarterback for Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T.

The program suffered a tragedy when linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. died last week from an injury sustained during the annual Magic City Classic against in-state rival Alabama State on Oct. 26.

