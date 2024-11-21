No. 7 Alabama looks to strengthen case for College Football Playoff spot vs. Oklahoma

No. 7 Alabama (8-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 7 CFP) at Oklahoma (5-5, 1-5), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by 13 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 3-2-1.

What’s at stake?

Alabama and Oklahoma will meet for the first time as conference opponents. Alabama needs a win to strengthen its case for a spot in the College Football Playoff. A third loss could be too much to overcome. Even with the depth of the SEC, it’s hard to say how much schedule strength will matter to the selection committee. Oklahoma is trying to become bowl eligible for the 26th consecutive year, which would extend the second-longest streak in the nation. A win here would help take pressure off Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, who already has fired his offensive coordinator this season.

Key matchup

Oklahoma defense vs. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe as a runner. Oklahoma, stout defensively all season, ranks 18th nationally in yards rushing allowed per game. Milroe leads the team with 608 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground this season. He also uses his mobility to extend plays so he can throw to his talented receivers.

Players to watch

Alabama: Freshman WR Ryan Williams. Oklahoma occasionally gives up big plays deep if its dynamic defensive front can't get to the quarterback. Williams has 40 catches for 767 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman. The midseason AP All-American has continued to anchor a formidable unit. He ranks second in the SEC with 96 tackles, including a career-high 19 tackles last week against Missouri. He also has 7 1/2 tackles for loss.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Mercer, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Facts & figures

Oklahoma beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl after the 2013 season under coach Bob Stoops. Alabama defeated Oklahoma 45-34 in the College Football Playoff during the 2018 season. ... Oklahoma has won both regular-season games against the Crimson Tide. ... Oklahoma has won its home finale nine straight years. ... Since the end of World War II, Oklahoma has the most wins in Division I (705) and Alabama ranks second (677). ... Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has a career 34-2 record in November. ... DeBoer needs one win to tie the school record for the most by a first-year Alabama head coach. Frank Thomas won nine games in 1931.