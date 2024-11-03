SportsCollegeCollege Football

Marcus Harris II scores go-ahead touchdown in 4th quarter and Alabama State tops Alcorn State 21-17

By The Associated Press

LORMAN, Miss. — Marcus Harris II's touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter lifted Alabama State to a 21-17 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday night.

Harris' 19-yard run capped a seven-play, 73-yard drive after Alcorn State had taken a 17-14 lead earlier in the fourth on a 17-yard run by Anthony Williams.

Kareem Keye completed 14 of 20 passes for 145 yards for the Hornets (5-3, 4-1 Southwest Athletic Conference) and they won with only 12 first downs and 242 yards of total offense.

Alcorn State (4-5, 3-2) had 428 yards but was hurt by two interceptions.

Alabama State scored first on a pick-6 by Keane Lewis, then Alcorn State came back with a 90-yard drive capped by Tavarious Griffin's 1-yard run that tied it at 7 going into halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Alabama State took a 14-7 lead when Keye hit Eric Horn with a 43-yard touchdown pass.

Alcorn State scored the next 10 points on a field goal and the touchdown run by Williams prior to the Hornets' winning drive.

