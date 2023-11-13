SportsCollegeCollege Football

LaDarius Owens goes for 211 on the ground, Texas Southern routs Alcorn State 44-10

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — LaDarius Owens had 211 yards rushing, Texas Southern erupted for 35 points in the first half, and the Tigers surprised Alcorn State 44-10 on Sunday.

Alcorn State needed a win to clinch a share of the SWAC West Division championship, but the Braves fell behind early and could not recover.

The Tigers struck first with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Jace Wilson to Trenton Leary with 10 minutes left in the first quarter. Leary added his first of three touchdowns — a 10-yard run — and the Tigers were up by 14 looking for just their second conference win of the season.

In the second quarter, Leary took a turn throwing a pass and connected with C'ing Blanton for a 15-yard touchdown, Jacorey Howard and Owens both scored on the ground and Texas Southern led 35-7 at halftime.

Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 288 yards and Leary caught six passes for 137 yards. The Tigers (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) had 499 yards of total offense.

Aaron Allen was 19-of-40 passing for 259 yards for Alcorn State (6-4, 5-2).

The game was played on Sunday because the Houston Dynamo used Shell Energy Stadium for a Major League Soccer playoff match on Saturday.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME