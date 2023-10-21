Alcorn State tops Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 31-7, move into a share SWAC West lead

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Aaron Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, all in the second quarter, to spark Alcorn State to a 31-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

The win moved Alcorn State into a tie with Prairie View A&M and Southern atop the Southwestern Conference West Division at 3-1.

Allen found Tavarious Griffin with a 38-yard touchdown and after his defense forced a three-and-out, tossed 4 yards to Akeem McNair for a 14-0 second-quarter lead. The Golden Lions (1-6, 0-4) got their lone touchdown on their next possession when Chancellor Edwards tossed a 26-yard pass to Chrysten Cochran, but Allen capped a five-play, 32-yard drive with a 2-yard run with :32 left in the half.

Allen completed 14 of 26 passes for 219 yards and added another 37 yards on five carries to lead Alcorn State (4-3, 3-1). Jarveon Howard carried 14 times for 155 yards and a third-quarter touchdown.

Edwards completed 19 of 37 pass attempts for 221 yards for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

___

