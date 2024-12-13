SportsCollegeCollege Football

Arizona tabs Marshall's Seth Doege as next offensive coordinator

By The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona has hired Marshall's Seth Doege as its next offensive coordinator.

The school announced the addition to coach Brent Brennan's staff on Friday.

Doege replaces Dino Babers, who was fired after Arizona finished 115th nationally in total offense in Brennan's first season.

The 35-year-old Doege spent one season as Marshall's offensive coordinator, leading an offense that scored 31 points per game and rushed for more than 200 yards per game. He had previous stints at Purdue, Ole Miss, Southern California and Bowling Green.

Doege had a prolific career as a quarterback under the late Mike Leach at Texas Tech, throwing for more than 4,000 yards each of his final two years before playing in the Canadian Football League.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME