TCU already bowl eligible going into home finale while Arizona has to win out to get to 6 wins

Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) at TCU (6-4, 4-3), Saturday, 3 p.m. EST (ESPN+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: TCU by 11 1/2.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

TCU comes out of an open date to play its home finale after getting bowl eligible with a 38-13 win over Oklahoma State in its last game. Big 12 newcomer Arizona has to win its final two games for bowl eligibility. The Wildcats last week snapped a five-game losing streak with their 27-3 win over Houston that ended with a celebratory backflip by running back Quali Conley.

KEY MATCHUP

Quarterback Josh Hoover and TCU's passing offense against the Arizona defense. The Wildcats have allowed only 216.6 yards passing per game and 12 touchdowns through the air. Hoover is the Big 12 passing leader with 323.3 yards per game and ranks second with 22 TDs. TCU has four 500-yard receivers for the first time since 2015. That quartet is led by Jack Bech's 982 yards, just short of the sixth 1,000-yard receiving season in school history.

Arizona running back Quali Conley (7) scores a touch down against Houston in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona: Tetairoa McMillan is the Big 12 leader and third nationally with 1,136 yards receiving. Already the first player in school history with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, his 3,240 career yards receiving are only 112 shy of breaking Arizona's school record. His season average is 113.6 yards per game.

TCU: Linebacker Johnny Hodges is TCU's leading tackler again, with 71 after being limited to four games last season because of injury. He was the Frogs' top tackler with 87 when they reached the national championship game in 2022.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) scores a touchdown in front of Houston defensive back Jeremiah Wilson and defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) in the first half during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Wildcats sophomore safety Genesis Smith had seven tackles, an interception and a forced fumble against Houston. ... TCU receivers average 20.5 catches per game, second nationally behind only the 21.1 by North Texas, where former Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris transferred after last season. ... Tyler Loop's 62-yard field goal on the final play of the first half last week broke Arizona's previous record kick by five yards. ... Third-year TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was Arizona's offensive coordinator from 2007-09.